Current Jackpots + Winning Numbers

Estimated Jackpot:

$69 Million

Next Draw: Wed, July 8 at 9:59 p.m. CT

Winning Numbers from: 07/04/2020

1621276061 6

POWERPLAY= 2X

Estimated Jackpot:

$73 Million

Next Draw: Tue, July 7 at 10 p.m. CT

Winning Numbers from: 07/03/2020

2040444550 24

Megaplier= 2X

Winning numbers are not official unless certified by the Mississippi Lottery.

Mississippi Lottery Logo