Annuity vs Cash Option

If you win a Powerball jackpot, you will choose how to be paid: Cash Option or Annual Payout.

Annuity option: If the annuity option is selected, the winner is guaranteed to receive 30 graduated payments over 29 years. The annual payments increase by 5% until the 30th and final payment. The 30 payments added up equal the value of the annuity.

Cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to the cash in the Powerball jackpot prize pool.