Latest Draw Results from: 07/04/2020
POWERPLAY= 2X
Winning numbers are not official unless certified by the Mississippi Lottery.
Next Draw: Wed, July 8 at 9:59 p.m. CT
Step 1: Pick 5 numbers
For each play, choose five (5) numbers from 1 to 69 in the upper play area OR select the Quick Pick box in the lower right panel of the play area if you want the terminal to choose your numbers. You can also choose less than five numbers and have the terminal complete your play slip by selecting Quick Pick (QP).
Step 2: Pick your Powerball
Select one (1) Powerball number from 1 to 26 in the lower play area OR select the Quick Pick (QP) box in the lower right panel of the play area if you want the terminal to choose your numbers.
Step 3: multiply your winnings
For an additional $1 per play per draw, Power Play® multiplies your Powerball prize (excluding jackpot). Choose “Y” next to “Power Play” on the play slip or ask the retailer for a Power Play.
Step 4: Multi-draw option
For your convenience, tickets can be purchased for up to twenty-six (26) consecutive drawings, including the current drawing, by choosing “Multi-Draw” ($2 per play per drawing, or if Power Play is selected, $3 per play per drawing). Your ticket will be valid for the draw dates shown on the front of the ticket.